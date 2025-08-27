Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Reveals Engagement

Prince Jackson is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang.

The eldest of Michael Jackson’s children announced his engagement to his college sweetheart Tuesday, sharing photos from throughout their eight years together set to his late father’s song “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.”

“8 years down [forever] to go,” Prince wrote in his caption alongside the infinity symbol. “Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together.”

He continued, “I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs”

The photo carousel included a shot of Prince and Schirmang kissing in a park in coordinating outfits, in addition to pictures of them on various adventures throughout their years together, and a snapshot of the couple with Prince’s paternal grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Prince’s fans and family were quick to celebrate the engagement, with his cousin Taryll Jackson, the son of Michael’s late brother, Tito Jackson, commenting celebratory emojis and a simple, “Congrats!!!”

Another follower commented, “You are such a beautiful couple. Your father is proudly looking down on you from heaven,” as a third added, “You guys make a beautiful couple! I can see the love between you in these pics!”

Prince and Schirmang have been dating since 2017, having met at Loyola Marymount University. In 2018, he marked their one-year anniversary in an Instagram post featuring a photo with his love at Carmel Highlands in California. “I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together,” he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

In October 2018, Prince opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Schirmang, noting that the two seem to “balance each other out” in terms of their personalities.

“In everything there’s an important balance,” he told the magazine. “I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very — I don’t want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer.”

Prince added at the time that his girlfriend “encourages” him to “see things through a different light,” as he does her. “It helps us stay well-rounded,” he noted.