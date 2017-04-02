Prince Jackson Shows Off New Tattoo Paying Homage To Dad Michael Jackson

Prince Jackson has shown off some impressive new ink that completely honors his late father Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old singer got a tattoo on his calf with an illustration of the king of pop doing one of his signature dance moves in black suspenders, a matching jacket, a red button down shirt, a black and red fedora and his signature white sparkling glove. The tattoo also featured Jackson with wings. The singer also appears to be dancing in sparkling dust.

Prince captioned the video of the: “Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this.”

The tattoo artist, who did the awesome work, also shared the photo and captioned it:

“#MichaelJackson #kingofpop #mj #moonwalk #anuk #wings #MichaelJacksonjr. I had so much fun @princejackson I am so pleased that I made your day braddah. #inksaddle #inkmachines #colortattoo #timelesstattoola #tattooistart #inkmaster #Hollywood #Love.”

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Both Prince, who was 11-years-old when Michael died in 2009, and his sister Paris Jack, 18-years-old, have many tattoos.

Just last year, Paris got two tattoos honoring their dad. One reads “Queen of My Heart” in his handwriting and other one is the cover art for his 1991 album Dangerous.

They recently got matching Yin and Yang symbols inked on their ankles.

“Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson!”

