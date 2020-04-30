Prince Jackson Says Dad Michael Jackson Would Be 'Proud' of Him Giving Back Amid Coronavirus

✖

Prince Jackson hopes that his charitable spirit would make late father Michael Jackson proud. After announcing his Heal Los Angeles Foundation's partnership with Fresh N Lean earlier this month, Prince opened up to Entertainment Tonight about fulfilling what he thinks the King of Pop would have wanted.

"I would like to think that [my dad would be] be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals — not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness, but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince told the outlet. "As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

"I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem -- we all need to help each other -- and that came from the way that he raised us," he continued. "I was very fortunate to have him as a father. I had a lot of unique experiences growing up, and what I'm trying to do with my platform and the non-profit or the charity organization is to share those experiences."

The Jackson family has been sticking close together amid the coronavirus quarantine. Not only has Prince been keeping in touch with sister Paris and brother Bigi in these times, he has been supporting grandmother Katherine Jackson from a distance due to her high risk of developing complications from the virus. Of course, he's also been working to provide food to people at-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this time with the quarantine and everything surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a shortage of food. And when there's a shortage of food, there's a shortage of food being donated to local food banks, and when that's happening there's a lot of people who don't have access to food in general," he explained.

"What's great about Fresh N Lean is that they're committed to serving their communities in the best way possible, and they provide organic, freshly-made meals that are pretty easy and ready to make. It was just a really good fit, and we're lucky to be able to collaborate together," Prince said. As for what inspires him to go above and beyond for his community, "[It's] cool to see that we're starting to make an impact in our local communities. We're starting to build those relationships and having those people kinda come back to us and hopefully start to build that trust."