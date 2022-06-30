Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.

"It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical's performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards," he captioned the series of photos in part, a few of which feature Schirmang. "What you didn't see is that I had some of the most incredible tacos EVER at @lostacos1 (I had 5 tbh). Also backstage before the one and only @parisjackson and I went up we obviously had to hit the snacks. Them grapes was hitting. I guess this behind the scenes is really a recap of the snacks I had on the day," he added with laughing emojis.

Prince has been building his own image outside of his famous family for several years now. He even purchased his own home.

Outside of whatever he's doing in entertainment, his relationship with his two younger siblings is what he focuses on. He says he relies on his father's advice to keep their bond intact.

"When we were growing up, my father would say, 'We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" The Jasmine Brand reports. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship."

He says that his father put the responsibility on him growing up. "Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example," he added. "But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I, unfortunately, left behind."

But now, he says they all choose to keep their relationship strong and it's not solely on one person to initiate such. "At this point in our lives, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of 'I'm the older brother. We're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths where I'm not as strong in certain areas," he says. "They compliment me in that way."