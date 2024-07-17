Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Celebrate 36th Wedding Anniversary

After meeting on the set of 'Family Ties,' the couple tied the knot in July 1988.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating another year of marriage! On Tuesday, the Hollywood couple celebrated "the love of a lifetime" by penning sweet messages to one another to mark their 36th wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, Fox, 63, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of himself and his wife sitting by a pool when they were younger. Alongside the image, the Back to the Future star wrote a few sweet words for his wife, captioning the snapshot, "Here's to a lifetime of love with the love of a lifetime. Happy anniversary, T. Forever."

Pollan, 64, also took to social media to honor the occasion, posting a throwback photo of herself and Fox on a beach with two golden retrievers, as well as a more recent image of the happy couple on the same beach. She wrote in the caption, "Same spot, different year! Happy anniversary my love, we haven't changed a bit I love you!"

Fox and Pollan met in 1985 while filming Family Ties, the NBC sitcom that aired for seven seasons from 1982 until 1987. The pair played onscreen love interests Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed. Although their relationship initially remained platonic, romance sparked after they reunited on-screen in Bright Lights, Big City, in 1987. They went on to tie the knot the following year, exchanging vows in Woodstock, Vermont on July 16, 1988. The couple, whose love story was documented Fox's 2023 documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, share four children: Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, Schuyler Frances Fox, and Esmé Annabelle Fox.

"We give each other space to make mistakes. Always remember that. Don't perceive slights," Fox said told Entertainment Tonight in 2023 of the secret to their marriage. "That's what's beautiful about marriage, it's us two."

As the pair celebrated 36 years of love, Fox and Pollan's famous friends congratulated them on the major milestone. Julianne Moore commented, "Happy anniversary," with Ali Wentworth writing on Pollan's post, "Love this pic!"

The special day came amid an exciting time for the family. In addition to their son Sam turning 35, Fox and Pollan celebrated their respective 63rd and 64th birthdays just weeks apart. The family-of-six celebrated another joyous moment in June when the couple's daughter Schuyler married her longtime partner in the Catskill Mountains in New York.