Michael B. Jordan Takes Major Step to Move on From Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey wasted no time removing her ex, Michael B. Jordan, from her Instagram account. Two weeks later, Jordan has followed suit. There are no traces of one another on their respective social media pages. The couple went IG official post in Jan. 2021. Missing from Harvey's page is her celebration of his 34th birthday, which she captioned, "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are." Also, their anniversary tributes to one another are also gone. Despite their split, Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, says there's no hard feelings from his end. Steve famously spoke out in support of their relationship, noting that up until Jordan, he didn't like any of Lori's boyfriends. But he says all is well in spite of them going their separate ways.

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know," Steve said on June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do." But he makes it clear that he's siding with Lori. "I'm team Lori," he declared. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

The couple's split reportedly came amid Jordan's desire to get married and start a family. Per sources, Lori, who is 10 years Jordan's senior, was not ready. The split is said to be amicable, with insiders on both sides alleging it was a good relationship for both parties, and that they learned a lot from each other.

Sources say it was Lori's first real relationship and love fest. Jordan, who was previously private about his relationships, had no problem gushing about Harvey publicly.

Neither have spoken out about the breakup, but sources also allege both were heartbroken. There are also rumors that Jordan missed his ex and wanted to reconcile with her. The former pair were said to be in a long-term relationship, though it wasn't public.