Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Reportedly Split After 2 Years Together

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are no longer a thing. After two years of dating, the first relationship the Without Remorse star claimed publicly, the couple have reportedly called it quits. A source told People Magazine that Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, have gone their separate ways and it's a difficult breakup. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source said. "They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other." It appears the reason for their split may be due to Jordan wanting to take things to the next level, i.e. marriage and kids, while Harvey wasn't ready.

The pair went public with their relationship after being spotted together during the 2020 holiday season. They confirmed their 1-year-anniversary in November 2021. Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter that he "finally found what love was" in his relationship with Harvey. As for why he opted to share publicly, he said: "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that."

Even Harvey's famous stepfather Steve Harvey gave the couple their stamp of approval. The Family Feud host noted that Jordan was the first man he felt was deserving of his stepdaughter.

As for the model and social media influencer, she gushed about Jordan during an appearance on The Real. "We just really balance each other," she explained at the time while promoting her skincare line. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together," adding that Jordan is "so sweet, very attentive; he listens to me and the things that I say that I want, and he really makes an effort."