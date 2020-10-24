Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Directing 'Creed 3'

✖

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly returning to the Creed franchise and the role of Adonis Creed. However, his third outing will potentially involve more time behind the camera while serving a dual purpose. Jordan will reportedly direct the upcoming third film in the series.

Deadline revealed the news during a story about Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. The outlet reported that No Time To Die would not head to a streaming platform amid COVID-19. Deadline then revealed that "MGM is working on a Creed sequel that Michael B Jordan is considering to direct." The statement was an afterthought buried in a larger article, but the news still drew considerable attention.

News about Jordan potentially directing Creed 3 also surfaced when producer Irwin Winkler wrote a book titled, "A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood." The producer of both Creed films and the original Rocky series included text in his book that revealed he had promised Jordan.

"Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed 3." Jordan has not confirmed that he will direct the film, provided it happens, but the project would mark his directorial debut.

A reporter also asked Jordan about Creed 3 during the Toronto International Film Festival. The star was on hand for the world premiere of Just Mercy. He said that the third movie is "definitely" going to happen. However, he said that he doesn't know when.

If the movie does take place and Jordan directs, there will be questions about one important character. Will Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa return? The action star bid farewell to his iconic character in November in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him in the boxing ring.

"Yo, due to the overwhelming and loving response to this wonderful character, I just want to say one last final farewell... Thank you again from the bottom of BOTH our hearts ..." Stallone wrote in the caption of his post.

However, the action star also said that he had an idea for a seventh Rocky film centered around an immigrant boxer. "[Rocky] finds this fella in the country illegally and it becomes a whole thing," Stallone said, per ScreenRant. He continued to discuss the concept, saying, "That could be different. You throw him out of the country and into another world."