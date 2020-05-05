Melissa Rauch: What to Know About Her Marriage to Her Husband Winston

In case you hadn't heard, Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch took to Instagram on Monday to share that she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Brooks, with her husband, Winston Rauch. While the focus is, understandably, on the new addition to the Rauch family, you might be wondering what there is to know about Melissa and Winston's relationship. If you were eager to learn more about their relationship journey, you're definitely going to want to read on to find out everything you need to know about the pair. Not only did Melissa announce the birth of her son on Instagram, but she also penned an essay for Glamour in which she opened up about welcoming her child amidst the coronavirus crisis. In her essay, she even noted that her husband was unable to be by her side in person because of this pandemic. She explained that the hospital did allow birthing partners but that Winston had to stay home with their daughter, Sadie, because the family members who were supposed to come to watch her were unable to do so due to this health crisis. Still, he was able to support her from afar with a little help from FaceTime. "But here’s the great thing I realized about birth: It is never going to take a backseat to anything," she noted about her experience giving birth amidst the pandemic. "No matter what is going down, when one human is coming out of another human it becomes the main focus—there’s no other choice. No pandemic, or fear of being alone, or anger over not having a partner there to b—h-slap through the whole hellish gauntlet of labor gets airtime. I had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor, and my husband (who joined on FaceTime to see the birth of our son) ultimately made me feel safe and protected." It's amazing to see how Melissa and Winston were still able to come together amidst such a difficult time. But, where did it all begin for the twosome?

How They Met Melissa and Winston are actually college sweethearts. According to the site Fame 10, the pair met when they were both studying at Marymount Manhattan College.

Marriage The couple has been married for over a decade now, as they wed back in 2007. Following their wedding, Winston took on his wife's surname of "Rauch." There haven't been too many other details revealed about their nuptials.

What They've Said About Their Relationship When it comes to speaking out about her relationship, Melissa has said nothing but kind things about her longtime partner. During a 2014 interview with New Jersey Monthly, the actor said of Winston, "I am very fortunate that I met my husband in college. He is my best friend and the love of my life, in addition to being an incredible writing partner. The only thing I regret is not meeting him even sooner, as my life has just gotten better since he came into it."

Collaborators Melissa and Winston have been collaborators on various entertainment projects for over a decade now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they've been working as a writing team since 2005, which is when they collaborated on the comedy stage show The Miss Education of Jenna Bush.

Welcoming A Daughter In December of 2017, Melissa and Winston became parents for the first time. As PEOPLE reported, the couple welcomed a daughter, whom they named Sadie. At the time, the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram, “I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her."

Experiencing Heartbreak Prior to welcoming their daughter, Melissa opened up about how her journey to motherhood wasn't a smooth one. At the time, she penned an essay for Glamour in which she revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage. "All I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here," she wrote. "Ideally, the more we talk about this issue, the more we can chip away at the unnecessary stigma around it, with the end result being that those of us struggling with loss and infertility will feel less alone."