Meghan Trainor Just Gave a Visual of Her and Her Husband’s Side-by-Side Toilets

Meghan Trainor is giving fans an up-close-and-personal look at her and husband Daryl Sabara’s side-by-side toilets. After revealing her unusual bathroom setup last week on Nicole Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me podcast last week, the “All About That Bass” singer took to TikTok to joke about the subsequent headlines’ impact on her relationship.

Sitting on one of the two toilets, Trainor looks lonely as she pans to Sabara’s empty toilet as Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” plays. “POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other,” she captioned the clip. Trainor described the decision to install two toilets on the podcast as a sign she and the Spy Kids actor are soulmates, saying at the time, “And we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself – Céline Dion

She then took to Twitter with a defense of their home decor. “To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m [pooping] cuz WE SOULMATES,” she wrote. “And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Trainor then addressed the hubbub on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal. That’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast,” she told the late night host. “But yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, ‘Move! I’ve got to go.’ So when we moved to this new house I was like, ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?’ And the plumber giggled, and I was like, ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing. Just do it. Get it done.’ And they did it and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

As for if the story getting so much attention will cause Trainor and Sabara to redo their bathroom in a more traditional manner, the “Dear Future Husband” singer replied, “You expect me to change that? No! It’s the best thing about my house. Now it’s really famous.”