Meghan Trainor's Son Looks Just Like Dad Daryl Sabara in 'Spy Kids' Outfit

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara's son Riley is five months old, and he's looking more like his dad every day. Trainor proved that with her latest Instagram post, a slideshow of baby Riley dressed as Sabara's most famous role, Juni Cortez from the Spy Kids film series.

In the snaps, Riley, who has red hair like his dad, was seated on a plush chair and wearing a brown zip-up hoodie over an orange onesie that read "OSS" and "Organization of Super Spies," in reference to the movies. There was also a photo of Sabara holding his son in the onesie, and Trainor captioned the snaps, "Juni Jr" along with an orange heart emoji. Sabara posted a photo of Riley in the outfit and a still of himself from Spy Kids, writing, "like father like son."

Trainor told PEOPLE that she referred to Sabara by his famous role when she first met him at a 2014 house party in Los Angeles. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Spy Kids," she recalled. "I went up to him while he was getting a drink. I was like, ‘Are you Spy Kids?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I thought that was so cool. And I told all my friends all night long, like, watch this guys, and I would yell, ‘Yo, what’s up Spy Kids?’ And he would go, ‘Yo, what’s up, Meghan?’ I called my entire family and was like, ‘I partied with Spy Kids last night.'"

Sabara added that he remembered the "really cute blonde, blue-eyed girl who came up to me." "I couldn’t forget her," he said. Two years later, the duo was set up by mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz, and they quickly began dating. Sabara proposed in December 2017 and the couple married in December 2019. Riley arrived in February around one week before his due date and was born via C-section.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry," Trainor recalled on the Today show in June of her son's birth. "He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues." Riley spent some time in the NICU, and Trainor shared that "It was definitely a rough start, but we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."