Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Thinking About Relocating to Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could experience a change of scenery in the near future. According to a new report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could relocate to Africa as their “semi-permanent home,” a source told the outlet.

The report cites a “problem” between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William, as well as Harry and Markle’s non-traditional approach to their family life, including the different approach they took when it came to having baby Archie. The report claims that for those reasons, Queen Elizabeth is considering sending the couple to Africa, similar to when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in order to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson, and then moved away to the Bahamas.

Markle and Harry have been at the center of controversy as of late thanks to their use of private jets. Backlash began after the royal couple and Archie took a vacation to Elton John‘s home in Nice, France, using the musician’s private jet for the trip. The couple had previously taken to Instagram to plea to “help save the planet.” Shortly after that, a report showed the Royal Family’s large carbon footprint, including CO2 emissions rising from 1,687 tons in 2018 to 3, 344 tons in 2019, a 98 percent increase. Their greenhouse emissions rose by 3 percent to 8.393 tons, according to the Daily Mail, due to the use of “chartered large fixed-win aircraft for foreign business travel.”

Several celebrities responded to the controversy, including Elton John, who said he was “deeply distressed” by the reports and slammed the “distorted and malicious comments” being directed at Harry and Markle despite the report having to do with the entire Royal Family.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote in part, adding that “To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer concluded.