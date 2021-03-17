Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Replace Sussex Royal Monogram With New Logo

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their Sussex Royal monogram removed from their logo as they continue to separate themselves from royal life. The two were heavily criticized for using it in 2020 when they decided to step down as senior royals, but now they've done away with the look and replaced it with a new one. The monogram featured a crown above their letters "H&M" but has been replaced with the letters "A" and "W" that sit on top of each other with a purple background.

The new logo was first revealed when the couple penned a letter to Robert Clack School in East London as part of International Women's Day celebrations. Their original logo was originally featured shortly after the couple wed in 2018, but in honor of their new non-profit foundation Archwell, it seems like the couple is going in a brand new direction. Their foundation is a collective effort that touches on humanitarianism, audio and production to help with "the power of compassion to drive change through non-profit work and creative activations."

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

Markle and Harry left jaws on the floor after their sitdown with Oprah Winfrey. The couple opened up about almost every hot topic there is to touch on since Markle entered royal life, from her alleged feud with Kate Middleton, to concerns that surrounded their child, Archie, being of mixed race. Harry also touched on his current relationships with his family, leaving some in shock that he's still not on good terms with his brother, Prince WIlliam, or father, Prince Charles.

While rumors said that Markle made Middleton cry before the actress's wedding, Markle alleges it was the other way around. Insiders have spoken on behalf of Middleton saying the Duchess of Cambridge feels different than what Markle led on in the interview, and feel she may open up one day about those rumors. The former Duchess of Sussex also addressed the issues royal members brought to Harry's attention regarding their son's skin color, leading fans to believe the royal family may be acting on racist behavior.

Harry also disclosed that there is still a lot of distance between he and his brother but hopes time will heal their relationship. The Prince also said he wouldn't have left royal life if it weren't for Markle but says it's a good thing he got out. While many have their opinion on this, including Markle's half sister, Samantha Markle, who thinks they'll end in divorce sooner rather than later, Harry did seem to sound happy about his new, very normal, life with Markle in southern California.