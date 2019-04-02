Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Instagram

Instagram got a major new addition on Tuesday, April 2, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially joining the social media platform with their very own account, @sussexroyal.

“‘Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the couple’s first post read. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’ – Harry & Meghan.”

A slideshow of photos began with Harry and Markle’s monogram with a crown above it, followed by shots of the pair participating in royal engagements, meeting fans, Harry helping an elephant in Africa, Markle hugging two women and the couple waving at a crowd of photographers.

Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the @kensingtonroyal account, which also documented the royal duties of Prince William and Kate Middleton. On Tuesday, @kensingtonroyal shared a post indicating that it will now only focus on William and Middleton, issuing @SussexRoyal a welcome and writing, “Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

The Sussex’s new Instagram account arrived shortly after Harry and Markle officially split their household from William and Middleton after previously sharing an office in Kensington Palace with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Sussex’s new household will be based out of Buckingham Palace and was approved by the Queen and is expected to become fully operational this spring. As the brothers’ royal duties will increasingly diverge, as William will one day become King, a household split was a natural move for both couples.

“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Harry and Markle are expected to move into their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child, who is reportedly due in late April.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein