All of Meghan Markle’s Former Flings Before Meeting Prince Harry

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are now married, and many didn’t really know they were dating.

Harry and Markle did a great job of keeping their relationship mostly under wraps, which kept the public from scrutinizing their budding romance while it was just getting off the ground.

The couple was keeping things so close to the vest that she even talked about him in code with the rest of the cast on the set of her hit show Suits.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really,” said Wendell Pierce, who plays her father on the series. “You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.’ “

Prince Harry is not Markle’s first love, however, as the actress was romantically involved, or linked, with a few other men before him.

Scroll down to read about Meghan Markle’s former flings prior to meeting Prince Harry.

Trevor Engelson

The most significant relationship that Markle had before she met Prince Harry was with film producer Trevor Engelson.

Markel and Engelson were actually married, getting engaged in Jamaica in 2010 and subsequently tying the knot in 2011.

Two years to the very month they wed, Markel and Engelson went their separate ways in 2013.

Michael Del Zotto

Michael Del Zotto is a professional hockey player who has played with the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, the New York Rangers, the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers.

He currently serves as a defenseman and an alternate captain for the Vancouver Canucks.

While a spokesperson for Markle claimed that the two of them never had a relationship, saying that she was never alone with Del Zotto, they did have a connection of some kind, as she was once quoted as calling him “the best,” according to The Daily Mail.

Rory Mcllroy

Rory Mcllroy is an Irish golfer who Markle reportedly dated for a very brief time around 2014.

They were seen eating dinner together at a restaurant in Dublin, but never officially confirmed their romance.

Additionally, McIlroy was also seen with Markle on social media posts where she partook in the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Cory Vitiello

While the two never publicly acknowledged their relationship, according to Express, Markle once dated Canadian chef Cory Vitiello for two years.

They broke up in 2016, which is not long before she began dating Prince Harry.

Vitiello is said to have once tweeted about her, “So proud of my lady Meghan Markle being named Ambassador for World Vision.”

Prince Harry’s Past Romances

Markle isn’t the only one who had a full dance card in her past romantic life.

Prince Harry was also known to date around, and his list of former flings is fairly lengthy.

Below you’ll find a list of just a few of the more significant or notable romances that Harry had before he met his future princess.

Caroline Flack

One of the more high profile women that Harry dated was X Factor host Caroline Flack.

The two reportedly began dating around 2009 after being introduced by to one another by a friend.

“…Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough,” she once said of their time together.

Chelsy Davy

Definitely the most established relationship Prince Harry had before he met Markle was with Chelsy Davy.

Harry and Davy dated off-and-on from 2004 until 2011, first linking up with Harry in Cape Town, South Africa.

Interestingly, Davy was the one who accompanied Harry to the wedding of brother Prince William to Kate Middleton.

Cressida Bonas

Another off-and-on relationship for Harry, the Prince dated actress and model Cressida Bonas between 2012 and 2014.

The two were reportedly introduced by by Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie of York.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry and Bonas broke up due to her not liking the scrutiny that came with dating royalty.

Florence Brudenell

Back in 2011, several years before he met Markle, Prince Harry was reportedly linked to another actress, Florence Brundenell.

The two are said to have engaged in “secret trysts” at her home in the Notting Hill area of London.

However, their relationship was never officially acknowledged, with Buckingham Palace once saying, “We don’t comment on the Prince’s personal life.”