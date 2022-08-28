Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Next European Visit Might End up on Netflix

You may just get to follow along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's next European excursion. According to The Daily Express, it's "highly likely" that Netflix cameras will be there to capture the royal couple's trip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel to both the United Kingdom and Germany in September for various events.

When Harry and Markle traveled to the United Kingdom earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they did not film the event for Netflix. However, things could be different this time around. Royal commentator Natalie Oliveri claimed that the couple could be filming for an upcoming project during their next excursion. She wrote on 9Honey, "It's highly likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a production crew with them to Germany and England in the coming weeks. After all, for this visit they have no restrictions imposed by the royal family about what they can and cannot film."

Oliveri addressed reports that Markle and Harry weren't allowed to film during their last trip to the United Kingdom. She continued to claim, "Netflix cameras were reportedly banned from covering Prince Harry and Meghan's visit during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. Crews were not given official accreditation for the four-day weekend and warned they would be 'moved on' if spotted near the royal events. Next month, though, is expected to be very different, with no such rules being forced upon the Sussexes." Even though cameras were reportedly not allowed to film the Jubilee events, they did join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they appeared at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April.

As for what they may capture this time, Markle and Harry will be traveling to the United Kingdom and Germany in early September. They will first travel to Manchester on Sept. 5 to take part in the One Young World summit. Markle is expected to give the keynote address during the event's opening ceremony. Next, they will head to Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 6 for an event to countdown the next Invictus Games. The couple will then head back over to the United Kingdom to attend an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild. Despite the fact that they will be back on Harry's home turf, they likely won't be spending any time with the Queen, who has been advised to stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland due to health issues.