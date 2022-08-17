Why Queen Elizabeth Won't See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle When They Return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the U.K. next month, but sadly they probably won't get to spend time with Queen Elizabeth II. According to a report by Express, the queen has been advised to stay in Scotland, where she has been staying at her residence, Balmoral Castle. This is apparently due to the queen's health, including her occasional mobility issues.

The queen is 96 years old, and she has had a few frightening health incidents in recent years including a bout of COVID-19 that had her hospitalized temporarily. Earlier this year, spokespeople for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen is also having "episodic mobility issues," and she has since been seen walking with a cane. The queen has cut back on travel, has made public appearances in pre-recorded videos and has even sent her heir, Prince Charles to stand in for her at certain events.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the queen said in June during her Platinum Jubilee events. She has since taken up residence in Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and some royal commentators believe it would be best for he to stay there.

Prince Harry and Markle, meanwhile, are scheduled to be in Europe from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8. During this time they are expected to say a public farewell to outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and to meet with the new incoming Prime Minister. These meetings are expected to take place either in London at Buckingham Palace or at Windsor Castle.

Author and royalty expert Phil Dampier tweeted: "[The queen] wants to show she is still a functioning head of state but wouldn't it be better if the new Prime Minister traveled to Scotland to see her at Balmoral rather than her go to London or Windsor?" Many agreed with this sentiment, while others wondered if the queen really needed to be present for a meeting like this at all.

"I'll be amazed if the 96-year-old monarch does travel to London for this purpose next month and wonder if there really is a need for her to meet her 15th British Prime Minister in person," said Joe Little in an interview with The Daily Beast. "Could it not be done virtually, as is the case with incoming ambassadors to the UK? "Or perhaps the new Prime Minister could fly up to Scotland and be received by the Queen at Balmoral."

Prince Harry and Markle have not made their schedule public, so some speculate that they may have built in time for a visit with the queen in Scotland. The two still reside permanently in California.