Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Harry and Markle said that they are set to "visit with several charities close to their hearts" in both the United Kingdom and Germany. They will reportedly be traveling to Manchester on Sept. 5 in order to take part in the One Young World summit during which Markle will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The pair's schedule is jam-packed, as they will head out for an event in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 6.

While in Duesseldorf, they will attend an event count down next year's Invictus Games, the organization which Harry founded. They will then return back to the United Kingdom to touch down in London. Once in London, they'll attend an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild. Considering that they have their schedules pretty full, it's unclear whether Markle and Harry will have time to meet up with the rest of the royal family. When they traveled to the UK earlier this year, they did so in order to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a few events alongside the other members of the royal family, including the Trooping of the Colour ceremony. Although, they did not appear on the balcony with the Queen, Princes Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Cambridge children. This trip was Markle's first after officially taking a step back as a working member of the family whereas Harry traveled back to the United Kingdom for Prince Philip's funeral. During the excursion, they were able to introduce their daughter, Lilibet, to her namesake, the Queen. The monarch reportedly met Lilibet, who was named after her great-grandmother's nickname, after the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

Their previous visit to the United Kingdom also coincided with Lilibet's first birthday. They celebrated the occasion at Frogmore Cottage and shared an adorable photo of the tot in the process. Markle, Harry, Lilibet, and their son Archie all traveled back to their home in California a day after celebrating the one-year-old's birthday.