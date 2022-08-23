Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Upcoming Public Appearance Comes With a Hefty Ticket Price

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in September, their first trip together to Harry's home country since June when they attended events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. One of the events is the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit, where the duchess of Sussex will give the keynote address. The event brings together young leaders from around the world, but it is not a cheap ticket.

First-time delegates attending the One Young World summit have to pay £3,150 (about $3,720) to attend the three-day event without accommodations or £4,210 ($4,980) with private accommodations. Tickets include complete access to the event, which runs from Sept. 5-8, ground transportation, and lifetime membership to the One Young World community. They also include meals. Tickets for returning ambassadors are £1,820 or £2,880 (with accommodations).

Those sound like eye-popping prices, but conference organizers told The Daily Mail that about 30% of young people attending have a scholarship. Some also attend with the support of partner organizations. Harry and Markle are also not being paid to attend the event.

Markle was a counselor at the 2014 One Young World summit in Dublin and attended the 2016 Ottawa summit, reports ABC News. She also hosted a roundtable event for gender equality activists at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019. After Markle speaks at the 2022 summit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet with delegates "doing outstanding work on gender equality."

"When I was asked to be a Counsellor at One Young World my response was a resounding yes," Markle said in a statement released by the organization. "One Young World invites young adults from all over the world who are actively working to transform the socio-political landscape by being [for] the greater good. They are delegates who are speaking out against human rights violations, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination, and injustice. They are the change."

Markle and Harry's overseas trip will also include a stop in Germany so the prince can attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on Sept. 6. Two days later, they will be back in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards.

The trip isn't the only big news from the Sussexes this week. On Tuesday, Spotify released the first episode of Markle's podcast Archetypes, with Serena Williams and UC Berkeley professor Dr. Laura Kray as her first guests. Mariah Carey will be the guest on next week's episode.