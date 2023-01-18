Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Aren't Backing Down in Firm New Statement Against Vile Column

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out against Jeremy Clarkson, the TV presenter who penned a vile article about the Duchess of Sussex in December. As Variety reported, Harry and Meghan released a statement on Monday in response to an apology post that Clarkson penned in regard to the scandal. This matter began when Clarkson wrote an article for The Sun in which he expressed his hatred for Meghan and shared disgusting statements about her in the process.

In Harry and Meghan's statement, they refuted Clarkson's claim that he reached out to both of them to apologize. As they stated, Clarkson's message was only addressed to Harry. Their statement began, "On Dec. 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to acknowledge his apology, but they did note that his history of "writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny" has yet to be addressed.

"Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry,' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate," their statement concluded. Harry and Meghan referenced how Clarkson issued an apology on Monday for his column, which has since been removed from The Sun's website. The columnist originally penned an article in which he wrote that he wished that Meghan would be paraded around while people "throw lumps of excrement at her." He also wrote that it was hard to sleep at night because of how much he hates Meghan. Around a month after penning such a negative article, Clarkson apologized and claimed that the level of vitriol that he shared was partly due to him writing it "in a hurry."

Clarkson began his statement by writing that he finds it "strange" that when people call for an apology, it's not enough for them. So, he is going to "try and buck the trend." This is seemingly in reference to the "apology" that he wrote on Twitter shortly after the piece was published in which he wrote that he put his "foot in it" and claimed that he was only making a "clumsy reference" to a Game of Thrones scene. He ended the message by writing that he would be "more careful in future" but didn't answer for the implied violence that he expressed toward Meghan.

"I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on," Clarkson wrote in his latest apology. He went on to write that he was surprised by the outrage from the public after the piece was published and alleged that he "couldn't believe" that he wrote it either. Clarkson also referenced his correspondence with Harry, saying, "I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."