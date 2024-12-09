TikToker Breckie Hill Denies Barry Keoghan Affair Rumors

TikTok star Breckie Hill is speaking out amid growing rumors that she had an affair with Barry Keoghan. Clearing the air in a TikTok video shared with her 4 million followers Saturday, Hill, 21, denied “crazy” rumors claiming she is the reason for the Saltburn star’s breakup with Sabrina Carpenter.

“I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine. Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet,” Hill said. “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn.”

News of Keoghan and Carpenter’s split broke last week. While sources stated the pair split after roughly a year together in order to focus on their respective careers, rumors quickly began swirling that the split was due to infidelity. A blind item on gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the actor cheated on Carpenter with a “semi-famous TikTok influencer.” Hill was quickly pulled into the drama, and went on to fuel the rumors when she reposted several videos about the alleged affair.

“I reposted this video that showed up on my For You page, claiming that I was home-wrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous,” Hill addressed the clips in her Saturday video. “I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?”

She added, “Coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to home-wreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain ever. … This whole story is so crazy.”

The social media influencer went on to call the rumors “crazy,” explaining that she had reposted the videos while “lying in a hospital bed” following a recent ski accident and “thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was home-wrecking Sabrina.”

“Me home-wrecking her relationship? That would never happen,” Hill said. “No that has all been said, I just want to say, I have never gone through a worse time in my life. While having a broken back and just constantly being told the worst possible things that you can imagine, it’s gotten really bad. Hopefully, this clears things up.”

Hill ended the video by asking her followers to “stop spreading rumors so quickly and tearing other people down… Take everything you see on the internet with a grain of salt and just be kind.”

While Carpenter hasn’t addressed her split from Keoghan just yet, the actor deleted his Instagram account and released a statement on X stating after facing “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about” him in the wake of their split. He asked those on social media to “Please be respectful to all.”