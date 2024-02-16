Meadow Walker Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband After 2 Years of Marriage

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, has filed for divorce from her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan. The Blast obtained court documents on Thursday, Feb. 15, revealing Meadow, 25, filed the paperwork last month after both announced their split through Instagram in December 2023.

"Statement from the two of us: After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the former couple wrote at the time. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."

Both Meadow and Thornton-Allan, 26, emphasized that they "maintain mutual love and respect for one another" and "will continue to support each other." Their love story began via Instagram in July 2021, and they announced their engagement one month later. In October of that year, the couple tied the knot.

"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration," Meadow told Vogue of her wedding, which was impacted by COVID-19.

"Louis's family wasn't able to attend," she explained. "A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Vin Diesel, a close friend of the model's late father, accompanied her down the aisle. The action star has been supportive of Meadow since the death of her father, Paul, in a car accident in November 2013. Diesel had starred alongside him in the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

"[Meadow] counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she's struggling, and she has their backs too," a source told Us Weekly in June 2021. During Meadow's wedding, Diesel's daughter Hania served as her maid of honor.

The initial announcement of Meadow's separation was shortly made after she shared a tribute to Paul on the tenth anniversary of his death in November 2023. Meadow surprised Paul on his birthday in a tour bus in a throwback video. "You just scared the hell out of me. What the hell are you doing? Oh, man!" Paul exclaimed in the clip, after which they hugged.

Meadow's mother is Rebecca Soteros, who was Paul's girlfriend at the time. Meadow spent her early years in Hawaii with her mother, where she would see her father periodically. After some time, she returned to Los Angeles, where her parents had joint custody for a few years until Meadow eventually moved in with Paul full-time. Paul died less than one year later.