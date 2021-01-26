Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Split

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are officially divorced nine months after ending their relationship. The divorce case between the fashion designer, 34, and her ex, 51, was disposed by the New York Supreme Court on Monday, reports Us Weekly, meaning a judge has signed off on their settlement and the divorce has finally been granted.

The former Full House actress and Sarkozy met in a Jan. 13 virtual divorce hearing to discuss the details of their divorce, with Us Weekly reporting that Sarkozy's attorney, Michael Mosberg, told the judge during the 20-minute hearing that a final agreement between the two had been reached, and that they continued to "make forwards progress." He added that time that both parties needed to "revise the agreement" before sending it to court, but that it was "now done" overall. Olsen's attorney, Nancy Chemtob, added, "We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved."

The judge in the hearing concluded, "So, everyone is clear that if we get the agreement, you don’t have to see me, which as much as I enjoy seeing everyone here, I think you would all prefer to be done with this. Let’s get it done. File the papers and let’s get them divorced. I think that’s the same objective for all of us."

The former child actress and Sarkozy married in November 2015, and in April 2020 filed a petition for divorce. Olsen's motion was temporarily stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic's brief shutdown of New York City courts for nonessential cases, which led to her filing an emergency order the following month to end her marriage. In the order, Olsen alleged that her ex had terminated the lease on their New York City home and expected her to move out in the middle of the pandemic.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in," the New York Minute star stated in a copy of the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE at the time of her filing, "and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well." A judge rejected the plea at the time, and the divorce moved forward relatively uneventfully in the following months.