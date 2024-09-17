Marriage Is In the Cards for Zendaya and Tom Holland, Report Says

Wedding bells may be ringing soon for Zendaya and Tom Holland. The Euphoria actress and Spider-Man star are reportedly in talks to meet each other at the altar some day soon. A source tells Life & Style Magazine: "Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they've been exclusive now for more than five years. They are part of each other's families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while."

Despite their busy schedules, the two lovebirds continue to make time for each other. Holland and Zendaya, both 28, reportedly have "some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up," the insider says, noting "he's never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya's wedding."

While they've been relatively private about their relationship, they support one another on red carpets and other Hollywood events respective to their individual projects. The plan is to have a wedding with their loved ones in attendance.

"[Fans shouldn't] expect them to elope," the source says, with the source adding, "both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change."

But it may not be in the States. "The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory," the source explained. "And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward."

The insider noted, "Tom's immature partying days are long behind him and he has spent years proving to Zendaya that he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too, and their wedding will launch them into the next phase of their lives in high style."

The two were reportedly friends for years before they began dating. They shared their first on-screen kiss in one of the Spider-Man films, and made it official by following it up with a kiss on the red carpet.