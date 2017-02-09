Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Welcome the Cutest New Family Member

Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley 😍
A photo posted by @margotrobbie on
Margot Robbie has a new furry friend!
The actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, recently expanded their family and welcomed an adorable new puppy into their home, with Robbie announcing the news on Instagram this week.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The star shared a black-and-white snapshot of the tiny pup, writing “Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley.”
The pup’s name is a likely homage to a character in the Harper Lee novel, To Kill a Mockingbird.
Robbie and Acklerley secretly tied the knot back in December, and the notoriously private actress has shared only a few snaps of the pair’s life as newlyweds. Robbie is currently in Atlanta, Georgia filming the Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya.
Related:
Here’s Your First Look at Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding
Margot Robbie Shows off Gorgeous New Wedding Ring
Margot Robbie Reportedly Marries Boyfriend Tom Ackerley in Secret Ceremony