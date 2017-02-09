Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Welcome the Cutest New Family Member

Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley 😍 A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Margot Robbie has a new furry friend!

The actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, recently expanded their family and welcomed an adorable new puppy into their home, with Robbie announcing the news on Instagram this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The star shared a black-and-white snapshot of the tiny pup, writing “Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley.”

The pup’s name is a likely homage to a character in the Harper Lee novel, To Kill a Mockingbird.

Robbie and Acklerley secretly tied the knot back in December, and the notoriously private actress has shared only a few snaps of the pair’s life as newlyweds. Robbie is currently in Atlanta, Georgia filming the Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Related:

Here’s Your First Look at Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie Shows off Gorgeous New Wedding Ring

Margot Robbie Reportedly Marries Boyfriend Tom Ackerley in Secret Ceremony