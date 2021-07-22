Mansion Reportedly Belonging to Beyonce and Jay-Z Catches Fire

✖

A mansion that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z reportedly own in New Orleans caught fire recently. According to TMZ, firefighters responded early in the evening on Wednesday night to a 1-alarm fire at the mansion in Garden District. The call was put in at 6 p.m. and it took a little over two hours from that time to fully extinguish the fire.

While the details of the exact damages are unclear at this time, the outlet noted that it took 22 firefighters to knock out the blaze. "If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home," a spokesperson told the New York Post. Thanks to a smoke alarm, officials were alerted and no injuries were reported. It's thought that the music mogul's own the mansion because in 2015 the listed owner, Sugarcane Park LLC, shows that the mailing address belongs to Beyoncé's management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Developing: The New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé caught fire tonight. It is now under control. No injuries were reported. "If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said. https://t.co/ixDb4QEa5t — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) July 22, 2021

The gorgeous Spanish-styled abode was built in the mid 1920s as a Presbyterian church. However, it was renovated inside and turned into a ballet school that housed eight ballet dancers. Currently, it houses three apartments, contains a main residence and has 26-foot ceilings with a green roof that spans 15,200 square feet. The home assessed at $2.4 million and was put on the market in 2013 for $2.5 million by the previous owner, Sandra C. McNamara.

Beyoncé's new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Flex Park, just released to the public on July 22 and fans are loving it so far. The new line is filled with gorgeous bright colors including a beautiful sunny orange design. The citrus colored collection includes a variety of new looks that fit everyone's summer needs this year from going to the beach and pool to hitting the gym. Her previous collection Icy Park collected was more geared towards winterwear, this time around she's sticking with the warm weather attire, while adding a huge pop of color. The styles are for both men and women from athletic shorts and gear, to swimsuits, to bucket hats and the prices range anywhere from $45 to $75.