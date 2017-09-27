Mandy Moore Opens up About Her Engagement for the First Time

Fans may have freaked when Mandy Moore got engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith earlier this month, but the 33-year-old isn’t making a big fuss about it.

“This is my second go-round,” the actress told reporters at the This Is Us season 2 premiere on Tuesday, referencing her seven-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, from whom her divorced was finalized in June 2016.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends…no bridal magazines for me.”

Moore sparked engagement rumors earlier this month when she was seen out and about with an engagement ring on her finger. She has since been seen in public, like at the Emmys, with Goldsmith, and confirmed the news on The Ellen Show this week that the two are indeed engaged.

Moore said that being engaged “doesn’t feel any different.”

“People are asking me more about my relationship than before. But it feels the same, which I guess is how it should be,” the “Candy” singer said.

Moore isn’t the only This Is Us star to be engaged; Justin Hartley (Kevin) is also saying “I do” to soap opera actress Chrishell Stause at some point “in the not-too-distant future,” according to More.

Other This Is Us co-stars appeared with Moore on Ellen on Monday, promoting season 2 of the drama, where DeGeneres forced Sterling K. Brown (Randall) to ride shirtless on a tractor as a rite of passage.

“Mandy rode the tractor, Milo was shirtless and so what you’ll do is you’ll ride a tractor shirtless,” DeGeneres told Brown.

While Brown and his abs rode the tractor around (“It’s tight!” he exclaimed), castmate MIlo Ventimiglia (Jack) pointed out that Hartley had also appeared shirtless on the show, to which Moore concluded that “all male cast member of This Is Ushave been on” the show topless.

While on the show, Moore, Ventimiglia and Brown discussed season 2 of the hit drama. Read more about it here.

