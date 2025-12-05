Major ‘Sex and the City’ Star Just Got Married

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas are married!

The Sex and the City star, 69, and the audio engineer, 55, said “I do” Thursday in an intimate and elegant ceremony held at London’s Chelsea Old Town Hall in front of just 12 guests, PEOPLE reports.

The famously private couple’s understated nuptials were meant to be “focused on family, close friends, and the enduring partnership they have built,” according to the outlet, reflecting the newlyweds’ “preference for intimacy and authenticity.”

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas attend the Nina Ricci Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Nina Ricci)

Cattrall looked elegant in a Dior suit while tying the knot, having been styled by her longtime creative collaborator Patricia Field, pairing the look with a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Thomas, in turn, looked sharp in a custom suit by Richard James.

Cattrall, who is best known for playing Sex and the City‘s Samantha Jones from 1998 to 2004, met Thomas at the BBC in 2016 while making an appearance on Woman’s Hour, and they quickly made a connection. The two followed each other on Twitter at the time, with Cattrall revealing in a 2018 interview with Glamour, “He direct messaged me,” adding, “It was very, very modern [and] it’s just been very easy.”

Asked if she was in love, Cattrall answered, “Yeah, it’s real good, it’s real good. He’s a great guy.”

Over the years, the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but in June 2025, the actress told The Times that she and her longtime partner have “had a blast” together.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall attend the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2023 at Claridge’s Hotel on November 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar)

“We’ve been together almost 10 years now and we’ve had a blast,” Cattrall said at the time. “We’ve just had so much fun.”

“He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” she added of Thomas. “He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.”

Cattrall then revealed that Thomas came into her life while she was mourning the loss of her father in 2012 and was about to grieve the loss of her brother, who died in 2018 at 55. “I keep saying I wish I hadn’t gone through all that,” the Golden Globe Award winner told the outlet. “And then I thought to myself, well, if I hadn’t have gone through that, I wouldn’t have met Russ.”

“So life has surprises and trade-offs,” she said. “It was a bad time, but I learned a tremendous amount. And at the other end of it was this incredible, fun playmate.”

Prior to Thomas, Cattrall was married to Larry Davis from 1977 to 1979, then to Andre J. Lyson from 1982 to 1989, and to Mark Levinson from 1998 to 2004.