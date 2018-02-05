Kim Cattrall’s Missing Brother Found Dead at 55

Kim Cattrall’s brother was found dead at the age of 55, she confirmed hours after asking fans to help find him when he went missing in Canada.

Sunday, the Sex and the City star, 61, tweeted, “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.”

“At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” she continued.

Along with her message, Cattrall shared a photo of her and her brother.

The cause of Chris’ death wasn’t immediately released, but the actress said in an earlier post that he had been missing since Jan. 30.

In her initial social media post, she asked fans to spread the word that her brother was missing, adding that his keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his unlocked home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada.

“This is not like Chris,” she wrote. “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Other celebrities were quick to voice their support to the actress and her family.

“Dear Kim- Sending a heart full of love to you and your family,” Mia Farrow responded.

“So sorry Kim. My heart is with you,” Jeanne Beker added.

