Kim Cattrall Addresses 'And Just Like That...' Return Rumors

Kim Cattrall's 'Sex and the City' character Samantha Jones will 'not' be appearing in 'And Just Like That' Season 3.

And just like that... Kim Cattrall is out of the Sex and the City franchise again. Recently, there have been rumors that she would be back for And Just Like That Season 3, with outlets like Elle reporting that she would be back in the Sex and the City revival series.

However, after an excited fan shared the Elle article on X (formerly Twitter), Cattrall replied to the post to set the record straight. "Aw that's so kind," she wrote, then adding, "but I'm not."

(Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Cattrell has had a tumultuous relationship with her Sex and the City castmates since the series ended with the film Sex and The City 2 in 2010. Her iconic character Samantha appeared in one scene during Season 2 of And Just Like That, featuring Samantha and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw having a phone conversation.

It was a big surprise when Cattrall returned to the show at all, as she has had a longstanding feud with Parker in particular. The rift between the two has continued to make headlines, years after it was first rumored, and Cattrall did not feature in the first season of And Just Like That, though her character was included.

Parker even previously spoke about the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in the series, indicating that this was something that was unlikely. During a conversation with Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."