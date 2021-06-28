'Sex/Life' Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Are Actually Dating in Real Life

✖

Ever since Sex/Life hit Netflix on Friday, viewers have been buzzing about the chemistry between Person of Interest star Sarah Shahi and Unreal's Adam Demos. The actors are dating in real life, and the success of the show has put a spotlight on their off-screen relationship. They met on the set, and there was an instant connection.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi, 41, told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly." They both have the same taste in music, whiskey, and tequilas. The L Word star was also impressed by Demos, 35, "just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more." She called acting alongside him a "privilege" and praised him as "amazing" in the series.

In Sex/Life, Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, a mother of two who wants to have the adventurous life she had with her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Demos). The only problem is she is married to Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), a straight-laced investment banker. The series was created by Stacy Rukeyser and is inspired by BB Eason's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Margaret Odette also stars as Billie's friend, Sasha Snow.

In an interview with each other for LEO, Demos admitted he didn't recognize Shahi when they first met. In fact, the Australian actor thought she was a production assistant when he walked into the makeup trailer. "I looked down, and you had this green ugly Christmas sweater on in February, which was confusing, and that was my first impression," Demos said.

"We both love this show so much, and we’re not saying it just because we’re in it," Shahi later told Demos. "I’m a super harsh critic of shows, as are you. And not only is the storyline something I never get tired of but it’s shot so beautifully. And the music is so amazing. And the issues that it tackles. And the emotions of long-term relationships, and kids, and old boyfriends that come back who happen to be the best sex of your life — and what are you going to do? And choices, choices, choices. It just does that so well. It really is my favorite show. We probably will be watching it even though we’ve already seen it."

Sex/Life is another Netflix series becoming known for steamy sex scenes, following in the footsteps of Bridgerton, although it is very different from the period drama. It is set in New York City and ends with a cliffhanger, as Billie struggles to decide between her husband and Brad. The series has not been renewed for a second season just yet, but Shahi is hopeful. "She wants to be a great mom, and she wants to go to school and get her degree and work," she told Us Weekly. "So, it’s like, these are the things that hopefully if we get a season 2, we’ll be able to go into and explore."