Mackenzie Standifer Posts About ‘Going to War’ After Ryan Edwards Reportedly Caught on Tinder

Mackenzie Standifer is causing a stir with her latest Instagram post, which comes after a woman came forward accusing her husband Ryan Edwards of being unfaithful.

She’s bad ass with a good heart. Soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of woman you go to war beside, the type of woman you •m a r r y• -R.h. Sin A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@_mackenzie_edwards_) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

A woman said she matched with the Teen Mom OG dad on Tinder and he sent her a several sexually explicit messages. Neither Edwards (whose ex is OG‘s Maci Bookout) or Standifer have directly responded to the claims, but her latest Instagram post alludes to what’s possibly happening behind the scenes.

Standifer posted black-and-white selfie accompanied by a quote from poet r.h. Sin about standing a loyal and strong partner.

The poem reads, “She’s badass with a good heart. Soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of woman you go to war beside, the type of woman you marry.”

Some fans are thinking the “go to war” portion is alluding to the controversy. However, based on the comments, fans seem to be fully supportive of Standifer and want her to be happy.

“You are worthy of a great love sweet girl,” one user commented. “Always remember you’re stronger than you think.”

“Stay strong,” wrote another. “Women always see a good thing because they can’t seem to find their own, but I believe Ryan loves you – men are just dumbasses at times.”