‘Lucifer’ Star Rachael Harris and Husband Christian Hebel Divorcing

After four years of marriage, Rachael Harris has filed for divorce from her husband, Christian Hebel. Harris, who portrays Lucifer Morningstar’s therapist, Dr. Linda Martin, on the Fox series Lucifer, filed legal documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to TMZ. The cause for their split is not known, though Harris listed their date of separation as Aug. 9.

Harris and Hebel share two children, sons Henry, 3, and Otto, 1. Harris is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their sons. She has also requested that the court terminate any ability to award spousal support.

After being introduced by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, the couple had become engaged in September of 2014, just after attending the former’s wedding in Perugia, Italy. Hebel had dropped to one knee while they were vacationing in Capri, Italy.

“They are both so very happy and excited!” a representative for the couple confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE at the time.

Eight months later, Harris and Hebel eloped during a small ceremony at New York’s City Hall. The ceremony, held on “a beautiful, sunny spring day,” according to their representative, was attended by Harris, Burtka, and Kelly Ripa, all of whom served as witnesses.

Not long after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child, son Henry, in July of 2016, making the official announcement on Twitter following an interview with PEOPLE.

“So [Christian Hebel] & I had a son & I think it’s the best thing we’ve done next to becoming TSA Precheck,” Harris wrote.

After announcing in February of 2018 during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that they were “expecting baby No. 2,” the former couple welcomed their second son, Otto, on Saturday, Aug. 25.

“He joins big brother Henry Hebel in his attempt to expand his parents’ hearts more than they thought humanly possible,” their representative confirmed the news.

Throughout the course of their four year relationship, Harris and Hebel frequently gushed about one another, as well as their family, on social media. Marking their three year anniversary last year, Harris shared a sweet snap of herself and her husband.

“You are an ocean of love and consistency in my life and I am blessed beyond to have you as a partner in life,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the best gift, other than yourself, of sleep… wait.. I mean our heart stopingly beautiful baby boy. I’m sure glad you love me baby.”

This will be the second divorce for Harris, who was previously married to Adam Paul from 2003 to 2008.