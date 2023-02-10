'Love Is Blind: After the Altar': Raven Says SK Cheated After Second Proposal

Raven and SK turned out to be fan favorites on Season 3 of Netflix's Love is Blind. Despite the fact that SK said no at the altar due to wanting he and Raven to learn more about one another's cultures and become more situated in their separate lives, the two remained together. During the After the Altar special, the fans caught up with the couple. SK opted to re-propose to Raven in a touching scene. "We've always done things our very own way, without fear of what everyone else thinks," he said after he got down on one knee. "Our love has flourished in the most unimaginable way and I can't wait to continue writing the story. I commit to you my very best self, I commit to love you and let you grow without borders. I commit to let you flourish without limits and love you til the very end. Raven Michelle, will you marry me again?" A tearful Raven happily accepted. But her enjoyment was shortlived.

As social media users would discover weeks ago, a woman came forward on TikTok with damaging receipts that her and SK were in a full-blown relationship before, during, and after filming. She claimed that SK told her his relationship with Raven was simply for the show. Raven initially stood by him before it was confirmed they'd split. She appeared to be blindsided. SK denied he and the accuser were committed to one another, saying in a statement in Nov. 2022 2022 as Us Weekly reports: "At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal."

But Raven believed her. In fact, she told cameras in a tearful interview that she was completely blindsided. "Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," she said. "It's so crazy to watch it back and, like, remember my feelings then. … I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with."