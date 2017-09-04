‘Mean Girls’ Star Marries Actor

Lizzy Caplan is off the market!

The Mean Girls star wed longtime boyfriend Tom Riley in an intimate ceremony in Italy over the weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two actors invited only their closest family and friends, a rep told E! News.

“This one seems fertile,” the Kill Your Friends star joked on Instagram alongside a photo of Caplan at the Villa Cimbrone Ravello. “She shall make a satisfactory wife.”

This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife. A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The Masters of Sex star and British actor confirmed their engagement in July 2016, but have kept a low profile for the most part. Other than occasionally attending events together, the two keep things private by Hollywood standards, so we’re glad Riley gave us a sneak peek at their wedding day.