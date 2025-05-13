‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Confirms That She’s Dating a Woman: ‘It’s Great!’

Anna Camp is having a “great” time in her new relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, just soft-launched her relationship with Jade Whipkey on social media as a resurfaced TikTok reveals that the two are indeed dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Camp reshared a post initially shared by the on-set stylist to her Instagram Story on March 13, showing the actress with the caption overlay, “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.” Camp then added a flaming heart emoji to the Story and tagged Whipkey.

anna camp

As Camp and Whipkey started to share their relationship more publicly, an older TikTok interview with the couple discussing their past dating lives found its way into the spotlight. Asked about their worst first dates, Camp answered, “I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited.”

She continued in the Feb. 12 video, “Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I’m an actor and I was like, ‘OK, bye!’”

Then asked what she expects from a guy on the first date, Camp responded simply, “I don’t expect anything, not anymore. Because I like women, and it’s great.”

Camp finalized her divorce from Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in August 2019 after tying the knot in 2016.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” the You actress said at a Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour panel in 2019. “I’ve had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also really empowering. I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I’ve been making have been for the best. So, that’s good.”

She continued, “I think that I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive, and also remain kind and friendly, and things happen for a reason. I’ve also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.”