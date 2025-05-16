Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry Gets Married After Nearly a Decade of Dating Clint Godwin

Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin are married!

The Hollywood Medium star and his musician beau, both 29, announced on May 7 that they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

“Today, we are married,” Henry wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing the grooms smiling. “Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started.”

“I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day,” he continued. “Best premonition ever!”

Henry had plenty of celebrity clients and friends celebrating his big news in the comment section, with Kimberly Van Der Beek writing, “Congratulations! Those beautiful smiles say it all! May this marriage be so deeply blessed.” Jenna Dewan added, “Ohhh Tyler this brings me so much joy! Congratulations!” as Amanda Kloots wrote, “Omg you guys!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!! What a beautiful day!”

Henry and Godwin first met in 2016 through one of Henry’s readings. The Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry heard from his husband for the first time when Godwin reached out for a reading after seeing him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Henry revealed to GLAAD in 2022.

“I knew the second I saw him that I had something that I needed to share with him regarding his grandfather, who had died,” Henry shared. “His grandfather had recently taken his own life. As I connected with him, I relayed exactly why that decision was made. Immediately, I found myself a part of his family, being immersed in what they were going through.”

Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin arrive at the Project Angel Food’s 2023 Angel Awards on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Henry’s big marriage news came just shortly before he underwent brain surgery to remove a colloid tumor, also known as a colloid cyst. “Brain surgery was a success!” the celebrity medium wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family.”

Henry will have to be on bed rest for a month, but is feeling optimistic about the future. “This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for,” wrote the star, who previously had a congenital brain cyst removed surgically in 2014. “I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support.”