Lindsey Vonn and Boyfriend P.K. Subban Caught Smooching at French Open

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban were caught locking lips at the French Open.

The two showed their affection for one another as they cheered on Serena Williams and Novak Djokavic in their matches — Subban even caught a glimpse of Djokavic acknowledging his friend in the stands and shared it to Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The French Open wasn’t the only spot the cute couple smooched at. They’ve been traveling Europe after leaving Austria for Monaco and France, sharing their journey with fans on social media. Subban shared a video of the two leaving Austria heading to Monaco before boarding a chopper.

View this post on Instagram Monaco, here we come 🚁 @lindseyvonn A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on May 23, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

After sharing a few photos with everyone, fans couldn’t help but notice the NHL player got a few kisses from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones!

Subban and Vonn have been together since 2018 when they appeared on the red carpet as an official couple at the CMT Awards last June.

Their expressive love language on their recent vacation isn’t anything new, the athletes aren’t shy about showing their love for one another.

At Subban’s 30th birthday, Vonn even referred to her boyfriend as the “love of my life” in an Instagram post.

“Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life!!! Your energy and light has changed my world in so many ways and I can’t express how thankful I am to have you. Here’s to 30 and many, many more together, you old man!”

She continued to show her feelings by recording the birthday festivities — she used cupcakes and one elaborate cake to spell out “30” on the memorable night out together.

“3 birthday cakes might be over the top but you deserve the world! … now I get a pass for the next 3 years [laughing face emoji] love you @subbanator,” she posted.