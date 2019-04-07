Lil Xan’s Fiancee Annie Smith Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Annie Smith, fiance of rapper Lil Xan has opened up about a recent miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Smith, 18, was overjoyed when she found that she and Lil Xan had their first child on the way. However, on Saturday she revealed that they had lost their baby after just two months. Smith posted an album including several videos and photo from early in her relationship with the 22-year-old rapper.

“These were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other,” she wrote. “Feels like a lifetime ago. the moment i met you I knew you were special. I fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day.”

Smith continued that she “didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human” and that “starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me.”

“Today I feel a hurt I never knew existed,” Smith went on. A pain that comes from my soul. To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy. Feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift I have been given, my prayers were answered with you.”

“I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego,” Smith went on, referring to Lil Xan whose real name is Diego Leanos. “We love you little angel. Always.”

Meanwhile, Lil Xan is currently on tour. While he did not make as elaborate a post as Smith did, he did use his Instagram Story to say that he wasn’t “feeling well today,” and to apologize in advance if he is distant in the coming days.

“I’m sorry if I’m M.I.A. for the next few days, I just need to get my mind right. I love you guys to death.”

Smith disable comments on her emotional post on Saturday as criticism piled up. In the last two months, fans have accused Smith of posting fake ultrasound pictures and of rushing her relationship with Lil Xan.

The two got together late last year after Lil Xan’s explosive break-up with singer Noah Cyrus. At the time, he claimed that their relationship had been manufactured for publicity, though he has since walked back those statements.