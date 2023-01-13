'Barmageddon': Malin Akerman and Lil Rel Howery Battle in Dart-Like Game in Exclusive Clip

The new episode of the USA Network competition series Barmageddon features two top movie stars going head-to-head. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that shows Malin Akerman and Lil Rel Howery battling in a game called Sharts. Akerman and Howery are seen hitting balloons with darts while Blake Shelton makes jokes about the game.

This will be the seventh episode of Barmageddon, a show that takes place at Shelton's bar called Ole Red in Nashville. Shelton and Carson Daly star in the show while Nikki Bella is the host. In Baramageddon, celebrities take part in bar games with a twist, such as Sharts ("Shelton Darts"), Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling and Drunken Axe Hole. Some of the celebrities who have competed in Barmageddon so far are Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.

"In all the time I've been working in television, I've really just been a guy the network or producers say, 'Hey, go over here and then go over here and be funny,'" Shelton told PEOPLE last year about the show. "I never really got to understand what goes on behind the scenes." I've been media trained, but I wasn't cut from that cloth ever, and Carson is so good at capturing that personality of being in the moment. He was the perfect guy for me to do this thing with and learn from."

Akerman is known for being in movies such as Watchmen, 27 Dresses, The Heartbreak Kid and Harold & Kumar go to White Castle. Most recently, Akerman appeared in the comedy horror film Slayers which also stars Thomas Jane, Kara Hayward, Jack Donnelly and Lydia Hearst.

Howery is known for appearing in the films Get Out, Uncle Drew, Judas and the Black Messiah, Fatherhood, Free Guy and Deep Water. And Howery is set to appear in multiple movies in the near future. "Next year, I hope y'all not tired of me, because you got that," Howery told PopCulture.com last month. "We got Harold and the Purple Crayon, and Dashing Through The Snow, and Vacation Friends 2. It's going to be a lot of little real in the next six, seven months." Akerman and Howery's episode of Barmageddon will air on the USA Network on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.