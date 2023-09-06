Meghan Markle Attends Beyoncé Concert Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle returned to Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Tour on Monday night to experience her second show. Though Markle attended Beyoncé's concert with Prince Harry on Friday, the Duke stayed home to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet, while the Duchess partied it up for Beyoncé's 42nd birthday on Monday. Per Queen Bey's request, Markle wore a dazzling silver skirt with a black halter-neck top for her special day, following her request for fans to wear silver. Tyler Perry also joined the Duchess for Monday's show, Hello! reported. In addition to being Princess Lilibet's godfather, Perry generously offered his home to the Duke and Duchess for a period of time after they moved back to the States in 2020. Markle appeared in a video shared on social media where she can be seen along with the Madea star, who also happens to be a close family friend of Beyoncé's and who posed for a selfie in the VIP section with the singer's mother, Tina Lawson.

Beyoncé's Renaissance show also featured an array of A-listers who attended to witness the superstar perform her birthday show. There were a number of other big names in attendance, including Zendaya and Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, Kris Jenner, Kendrick Lamar, who appeared on stage with Beyonce at one point in the night, Adele, Chris Rock and Lizzo. Another picture from Monday's performance shows Markle posing up for the camera with Beyoncé's friend, fellow Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, and Scandal actress Kerry Washington, both of whom were in the audience. In a memorable and touching moment later in the show, Markle and the massive crowd watched as Diana Ross got up on stage to wish Beyonce a happy birthday, and the former Supremes icon encouraged the entire stadium to sing along with her.

Meghan Markle went with Tyler Perry to see Beyoncé on her birthday🥹. Her Daughter Princess Lili’s godfather. #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/luBZpoE0Vc — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 5, 2023

There seems to be no limit to Markle's love of Beyoncé as the actress attended her second Renaissance concert on Monday since she attended her first show with her husband, Prince Harry, mother, Doria Ragland, and close friend Abigail Spencer, on Friday. A number of videos have surfaced on social media showing Markle dancing along to "Diva," "Break My Soul," "Crazy in Love," and many other hits during Friday's show. She again donned a silver, sequined skirt as she enjoyed the evening with her friends and family. Another heartwarming video that has gone viral shows Harry and Markle enjoying a romantic moment during the song "1+1." The recording shows Harry and Markle holding hands and hugging each other while singing along to the music in an adorable moment.