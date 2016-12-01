Liev Schreiber Breaks Silence on Naomi Watts Split

Liev Schreiber doesn’t want to talk about the elephant in the room.

During an interview on CBS This Morning, the actor, who was promoting the Broadway revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in which he stars, reluctantly broke his silence on his split from Naomi Watts.

“Are you and Naomi in a good place?” co-host Gayle King asked Schreiber.

“I have to say, I was very disappointed when I heard the two of you had separated,” she continued. “You two seem to have navigated raising your children together. Is change scary for you?”

“Yeah. Of course it is,” he replied, looking uncomfortable. “But, you know, we’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and, um, we’re very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”

The anchor then joked, “Would you like me to set you up with someone or are you okay?”

“Yeah. I’m busy with the 15-year-old,” he joked. In Les Liaisons Dangereuses his character seduces a teenager.

“Just know I’m here to help,” King said.

Schreiber looked relieved for the end of that scene.