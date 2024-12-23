Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts New Tattoo in Honor of Late Singer

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is honoring the late One Direction star in a permanent way. Two months after the signer’s death, Cassidy, 25, debuted an apparent tattoo tribute to Payne on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Dec. 22.

In the photo, Cassidy was seen with her arms wrapped around her dog Nala, whom she adopted with Payne a month before his death, while lying in bed. She had matching angel wing tattoos on both her index and middle fingers. The influencer didn’t explicitly address the new ink, but she captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. You can see the image on TMZ here.

The poignant tribute comes after Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel on Oct. 16. Payne and Cassidy had been vacationing in Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert, but Cassidy had left the country and returned to the U.S. just days earlier on Oct. 14. Payne, who remained in Argentina, later checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he tragically died.

Addressing his death in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories just two days later, Cassidy, who was first linked to Payne in October 2022, thanked her followers “for all the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.” She went on to call Payne her “angel,” writing, “You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Cassidy has continued to pay tribute to Payne in the weeks since. Returning to social media earlier this month, she shared a TikTok video captioned, “I love you.” The video was set to a 1993 track by Mazzy Star titled “Fade Into You,” and featured home videos recorded during their two year relationship.

Just a few weeks earlier, she joined mourners, including Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, at a private funeral service at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, England on Nov. 20.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl. Three people have since been arrested in connection to his death and are facing charges including abandonment of a person followed by death and supply and facilitation of narcotics.