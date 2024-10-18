Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Mourns His Death in Emotional Tribute

Following his tragic death, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has come out to publicly mourn his passing. In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Cassidy referred to Payne as an “angel,” and expressed that she has been devastated by his death.

“Thank you for all the kind words and love that has been sent my way,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, as reported by Us Weekly. “I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

“You are everything,” she continued. “I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Payne died on Wednesday, after falling from his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Officials later reported that an investigation found Payne had jumped from the balcony.

The singer joined One Direction when he was only 16 years old — along with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — and is considered to have been one of the main songwriters in the band. The group launched on The X Factor in 2010 and soon became the biggest boy band in the world. Ultimately, One Direction broke up in 2015 after five studio albums, with the members all going their separate ways.

Payne is survived by one child, a son named Bear, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy.