Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Defends the 23-Year Age Gap Between Them

Given that he’s one of the most famous actors working today, it’s not surprising that Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating history has gotten a fair amount of attention. Most of that attention stems from the fact that many of the 45-year-old actor’s past girlfriends were quite younger than he is. His current girlfriend, 23-year-old Camila Morrone, is well aware of that scrutiny, and she has something to say about it.

Back in July, Morrone took to Instagram in order to defend the large age gap between herself and her boyfriend. At the time, she told her followers that she’s not here for any of the hatred in regards to her relationship. She reportedly said, “I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

And now, in an interview with Vulture that was published on Nov. 18, she’s opening up about that decision to call out the haters.

“I didn’t even think about it beforehand. I probably should have. [Laughs.] I’m kind of impulsive in that way,” she explained. “I just woke up one morning and happened to look through my comments, which I never do because I never feel good after I do. I was just thinking about it and I said what I was thinking: There’s so much hate on the internet and it’s so unnecessary. I know it won’t change anything. Negative comments don’t stop because you address them.

“I felt like being like, ‘You guys suck! This sucks. You guys are really mean.’ I probably won’t address it again. Because then you open floodgates for people to judge you. I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself and avoid things that’ll hurt my feelings.”

Despite what any of the haters have to say, Morrone and DiCaprio have been going strong ever since they were first linked back in January 2018 when they were spotted during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. They’ve since been spotted together all around the world from New York City to Coachella in Indio, California. According to PEOPLE, the pair’s relationship isn’t just a fling, as they’re quite serious about one another.

“They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told PEOPLE back in July. “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”