‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star B.D. Wong Marries Longtime Partner

Law & Order: SVU actor B.D. Wong married his longtime partner Richert John Frederickson Schnorr on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, the couple, who have known each other since 2010 after they met at a singles mixer in New York, tied the knot in Brooklyn, surrounded by family and friends. Prior to saying “I do,” Shcnorr revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that the two were taking the next step in their relationship.

“I’m getting married today,” Schnorr, a 35-year-old director of digital media for the New York Public Library, captioned the image showing himself and Wong locked in a kiss

The couple’s Sunday nuptials took place at Giando on the Water in Brooklyn and was officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David.

“It really kinda is the happiest day of your life. Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves,” Schnorr captioned another Instagrm post, showing a sneak peek of the wedding.

He went on to thank the wedding singer, Keala Settle, the DJ, Ana Matronic, and photographer Lia Chang before thanking Wong “for loving me.”

Wong’s former Law & Order: SVU co-star Stephanie March was among those in attendance on the special day. Following the nuptials, she took to Instagram to pay tribute to her longtime friend, sharing a photo of herself and Wong during a visit to China in 2006.

“12 years ago BD and I went to China. Yesterday he married Richert. Two very very good events that I will forever carry in my heart,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtags “#RJSBDW,” “#wesawthewallitwasgreat,” and “#LoveWins.”

Also in attendance was Rosie O’Donnell, who paid tribute to the couple on Twitter just one day after she made her return to stand-up comedy.

happy groom selfie !!!! the mist beautiful wedding ♥️❤️♥️🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/cigMaVwCRW — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 9, 2018

The wedding ceremony was followed by an intimate reception, where the newlyweds danced to The Emotions’ “Best of My Love” before being joined by their guests for the Scissor Sisters’ “Let’s Have a Kiki.” The night ended with fireworks over the water.

Wong was previously married to Richie Jackson. The two share an 18-year-old son, Jackson Wong, together.

Wong, a series regular on Law & Order: SVU for 11 seasons and a Tony Award winner for his performance in Mr. Butterfly in 1988, is currently in-between filming season for Mr. Robot. He is set to direct the upcoming musical adaptation of Mr. Holland’s Opus.