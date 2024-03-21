Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reportedly Split Again

It looks like it's over for The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and her NBA-playing younger beau, Marcus Jordan. Their relationship has been riddled with controversy since the beginning. Not only is Larsa 17 years older than Marcus, but he's also the son of Michael Jordan, who happens to be the former teammate and longtime rival of her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. After denying their romance for months, she confirmed they were dating before the Season 6 premiere of the Bravo reality series. The now-former couple also had a podcast together, which now the status has yet to be revealed. Their recent breakup comes just weeks after an initial split and reconciliation around Valentine's Day.

PEOPLE confirms Larsa and Marcus are done for good this time. "They're moving in different directions," a source told the publication. Their split was reportedly amicable. Their split happened a few weeks ago after the former pair appeared together at The Traitors Season 2 reunion, another insider tells PEOPLE. She is currently filming another reality show that'll be announced in the coming weeks.

"Larsa is focusing on her exciting next chapter now," a second source says. "She's always been someone who is ambitious and driven. She needs a match who has those similar qualities." A recent Instagram post from Larsa seemingly alludes to the split. "Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back," she wrote.

During the first split, Larsa removed all Instagram posts featuring Marcus. She also posted a poll to her Instagram Story asking her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" Larsa was married to Scottie for 20 years. She's since dated a plethora of rappers and athletes.

Ahead of Larsa and Marcus' split, they were discussing marriage. She also spoke about their very active sex life, claiming they had sex multiple times a day.