Larry Birkhead Opens up About Raising His Daughter Without Anna Nicole Smith

Nearly 10 years ago, Anna Nicole Smith passed away after an accidental drug overdose, leaving her 5-month-old daughter, Dannielynn, without a mother. Since then, Larry Birkhead has been trying to be the best dad for Dannielynn and recently opened up about what it’s been like over the last 10 years without Anna Nicole.

“I’m not the best dad – I have my faults – but I do the best I can with what the situation is,” he said in an interview with Today. “We make the best of it, and I think Dannielynn’s best days are still to come.”

According to PEOPLE, Birkhead admits that he still gets emotional when he thinks about Anna Nicole’s death. Every day he can be reminded of the loss, and even something as simple as filling out school paperwork can bring a tear to his eyes. But for the most part, he says that he keeps a smile on his face.

Dannielynn and her father have been living in a small Kentucky town, out of the limelight. Birkhead said that he wanted to he grow up as a normal girl. He has even turned down offers for Dannielynn to model or act in various projects.

“She’s into technology now and she’s into games and these YouTube videos,” Birkhead said.

Apparently, Dannielynn has even suggested that Birkhead get back out in the dating scene. But he says that he isn’t interested in that right now. He is only focused on raising his daughter.

“I think that [Anna Nicole] would probably think I’m doing a pretty good job,” he said.