Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Ready to Become Parents

*NSYNC singer Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are finally ready to become parents, four years after getting married.

“It’s something we’re very excited about. I mean, the reason I wanted to get married to this guy is I know he’ll be an amazing dad,” the 38-year-old Bass said of his husband in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week. “We’ve been putting it off for a long time, but this is the year that we’re actually starting the process.”

Bass said the couple just “started the process” earlier this month.

“So we’re excited, and it’s going a lot faster than we ever thought, which is kind of freaking me out,” Bass told ET.

The singer said he was surprised how quickly the process is moving. They have already med with surrogates and started looking at eggs.

“I thought we had a good, like, year to really choose things, but it’s happening so fast. I mean, we’ve met with surrogates, we’re looking at eggs, we now have the person representing us, and contracts are being made, and it’s such a process that we had no idea existed,” Bass told ET. “But it’s also fascinating too. It’s already amazing.”

Bass and Turchin tied the knot in 2014, four years after meeting. The wedding was featured on E! Network in a special called Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. Turchin is an actor who has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as himself.

Becoming a parent soon is not the only reason for Bass to be excited this month. On April 30, *NSYNC will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bass said the group will be reuniting for the unveiling, which just so happens to be taking place a day after Justin Timberlake performs at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Everyone will be there. We don’t do anything *NSYNC unless it’s all five, which is very rare these days. The last time we were all five together was JC [Chasez’s] 40th birthday, which was a couple years ago. It’s really hard to get us all five together,” Bass told ET. “[But] we’re excited. We planned this whole ceremony around [Timberlake’s] tour coming to LA.”

The group will also be selling merchandise at The Dirty Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 1 for fans who head to LA to see the Walk of Fame ceremony.

“We’re building it now, so I have no idea what it’s going to look like,” Bass said of the temporary pop-up shop. “But it’ll be really fun, installation pieces that you can have a lot of great Instagram pictures with.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Lance Bass