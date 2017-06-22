Lady Gaga Goes Full-On Glam During Hike With New Beau

A post shared by Brandon “The Capital B” Refour (@thecapitalb) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Lady Gaga always makes a fashion statement, but she took it to a whole new level on Thursday.

The pop star and her new boyfriend, talent agent Christian Carino, went for a hike in Montauk, New York and Gaga went full-on glam for the trek through nature.

Making her way on a gravel path, the 31-year-old “Perfect Illusion” singer wore a high-waisted, body-conscious long black skirt with a matching, ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top. Her chic look was topped off with a simple messy bun and round-framed sunglasses, but the real standout of her unconventional hiking attire was a pair of pointed toe nude stilettos heels.

Carino, who was spotted with Gaga in Venice, California in March on their way to celebrate the singer’s birthday, opted for more standard hiking attire. He wore a black t-shirt and shorts.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in the Hamptons. E! News reports that Gaga and the talent agent worked up quite a sweat during their beachfront stroll, stopping to admire views on a set of rocks overlooking the ocean.

While it’s not clear how Gaga managed her Thursday afternoon hike in heels, it’s just more proof that Mother Monster is as fierce as they get.

Photo: Twitter / @GAGAZANA

